Kelly says there is no quarterback controversy, Ian Book will be the starter

Last Saturday against Michigan, Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book played perhaps his worst game ever in the Blue and Gold, as he completed just 32% of his passes while only throwing for 73 yards.

Brian Kelly then pulled Book for backup quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who threw a touchdown pass against Michigan

However, Kelly says Book's benching on Saturday was not permanent and he will be QB No. 1 moving forward.

"I don't know that there is any appetite -- there isn't from mine, but there is no quarterback controversy," Kelly said. "There isn't any kind of conversation about making a change. Ian Book is our starter, will be our starter, and Phil will continue to be ready if he's called upon."

So, Book will be under center for the Irish on Saturday when Virginia Tech comes to town.

That game get starts on WNDU at 2:30 p.m.

