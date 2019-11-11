Kelly says the history behind Notre Dame-Navy is what makes it special

The Midshipmen are not Notre Dame's big rival, and the Fighting Irish aren't Navy's biggest rival, either, but it still is one of the longest-tenured rivalries in all of college football.

On Saturday, Notre Dame and Navy will play each other for the 93rd consecutive season. It's the longest continuous rivalry in the nation between two schools from different regions.

At one point, the Irish had won 43 games in a row against the Midshipmen before Navy took down the Irish back in 2007.

Since then, Notre Dame is 6-3 against Navy, and Brian Kelly says it's a very special game, not just for Notre Dame but college football.

"I just think the respect part of it in terms of who we are going against: leaders of our country, the Naval Academy, the coaching staff, the players," Kelly said. "That to me is what's great about this game - the history and tradition behind it and why this game is being played today. Those are the things that stand out for me."

Now, don't worry, the Irish will not be on the ACC Network this Saturday. Kickoff between Notre Dame and Navy is set for 2:30 p.m. right here on WNDU.

