Kelly says senior class brought consistency to program

This senior class had a pretty rough start.

They were freshmen in 2016 for the 4-8 season, but ever since then, they've done everything in their power to make sure that never happened again.

Since the 2016 season, this senior class has posted three consecutive seasons of 10 or more win seasons good for a record of 32-6.

“They have brought others with them to the point now where your program is in a position where they have touched all the others in the program of how to do things the right way on a consistent basis,” head coach Brian Kelly said.

The seniors picked up a win in the Citrus Bowl in 2018 and brought the program to its inaugural appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Now, as the 28 seniors gear up for their final game for the Fighting Irish, Kelly looks back on the legacy they have left on the program.

“I would say consistency in our process,” Kelly said. “Three years of 10-plus wins, it's very difficult to continue that process year in and year out as you kind of go through the program. So, anytime that you have a group of seniors that have stuck together, that have, you know, listened to the message and have come back the next year and have doubled down again on your process and have stuck with it, and then have brought others with them, that's really the key ingredient here.”

The seniors and the rest of the Fighting Irish wrap up their season Saturday against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl. Kickoff is set for noon.

