Kelly says players need to be conditioned before they start football drills

The Notre Dame football team is getting closer to voluntary workouts on campus.

Right now, the players are isolating in single rooms at The Morris Inn on campus for one week before they can begin those voluntary workouts on June 22nd.

But once those voluntary workouts do begin, it's going to look a lot different.

For starters, Brian Kelly will not be able to attend any of the practices. None of the position coaches will either. They will do their work virtually.

Practices right now will solely be run by Matt Balis and the strength staff.

Kelly says they will use masks indoors for training. Once they are outdoors, they will take the masks off.

Kelly says they are following CDC guidelines but has no idea if the football team will look the way he wants them to once the season begins.

"We've had like 12 weeks of sitting on the couch," Kelly said. "These are highly motivated extraordinary athletes that are passionate about playing football but they are deconditioned. Matt Balis and his staff will be challenged over the next month to gradually bring this team back to what level they need to be at before we even start to talk about getting into a three-point stance. I have no idea right now. My expectation is because of the make up of our group and the staff we have, we'll get them back there but to give you an indication of what they are going to look like right now. It's hard to say."

Kelly says they also plan on making the playbook a little bit smaller to begin the season just so everyone can be on the same page without as many in person practices.

If all goes according to plan, the Irish will begin their first football practice on Aug. 7th.