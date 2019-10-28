Kelly says 'much more at stake' after loss to Michigan

On Saturday, Michigan flat out dominated Notre Dame from start to finish as the Wolverines topped the Irish 45-14 to hand Notre Dame it's worst loss since the Miami game in 2017.

The Wolverines dominated in every sense of the word... holding the Irish running backs to a combined 35 yards rushing and limiting Ian Book to just 73 passing yards.

Michigan more than likely washed Notre Dame's college football playoff chances away. With two losses on the resume, it is almost a given that the Irish won't be back on college football's grandest stage competing for the National Championship.

But Brian Kelly says that doesn't mean the Irish still don't have anything to play for.

"There's so much more at stake here," Kelly said. "This is so much more about who you are as a person, and who we are as individuals. You know, playoffs, bowl games, all kind of get put aside, you know, after weeks like that. We really start to focus on who you are as a person, and what's your why. Why are you doing this? That's so much more important after a week like we had."

So what version of the Irish will we see this week? Well, we will have to wait until Saturday when Notre Dame kicks off against Virginia Tech.

You can watch that game live right here on WNDU at 2:30 PM.