Kelly says he's confident in kicker Jonathan Doerer

There will be a fresh face or shall we say boot taking over the role as kicker for the Notre Dame Football and he has big shoes to fill...no pun intended.

Jonathan Doerer will be handling the field goals and PAT’s for the season.

The junior kicker made 5-6 of his extra point attempts and one field during last year's game against Navy.

Doerer takes over for Justin Yoon, the Irish’s all-time leading scorer.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says he's seen strong confidence from Doerer even before camp.

“Now, he's going to get a lot of work,” Kelly said. “We're going to put him in a lot of situations. This is not a guy that has the veteran presence of the all-time leading kicker here at Notre Dame that Justin Yoon had. So we have to do some things in our practice schedule to put him in those situations. Again, we feel like we've seen the kind of progress necessary to feel really confident he's going to be able to do the job for us.”

Doerer and the Fighting Irish had the day off today but are back on campus tomorrow for practice.

