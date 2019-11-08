Kelly says execution, not Chip Long, is the reason for offensive struggles

On Saturday, the bright lights shine on Notre Dame, as the Fighting Irish hit the road against Duke.

It's no secret the Notre Dame offense has been struggling lately.

After averaging just fewer than 40 points per game after the first six games of the year, the Irish have averaged 17 1/2 points per game over the last two weeks against Michigan and Virginia Tech.

Last weekend against the Hokies, the Irish went more than two full quarters without scoring a touchdown until Ian Book ran in the game-winning, seven-yard score with 29 seconds left.

Brian Kelly says the offensive struggles haven't been on offensive coordinator Chip Long but the Irish on the field.

"I think it's been good," Kelly said. "I mean, calling plays is an art. You know, there is a science to it. I think that when you look at it through that lens, and I certainly do. There is a number of times where we had some plays called that were perfect fits that weren't executed to the level that we needed. Then there were a couple plays that were called that weren't the best play calls. I'm pleased with what Chip is doing in terms of his play calling. Now it's a matter of executing at a higher level."

On Saturday, the Irish and the Duke Blue Devils kick off at 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network.

