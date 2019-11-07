Kelly says Virginia Tech win should be a "launching pad" for Ian Book

It's a much better week for the Irish as they prepare for Duke on Saturday and head coach Brian Kelly says Ian Book should be playing with more confidence now.

The Michigan debacle is a game that Ian Book most likely won't be looking back on with fond memories

But the Virginia Tech game? Well that's a different story.

After throwing just 73 yards against Michigan, Book threw for 341 yards against the Hokies.

While there were two untimely interceptions, the game winning drive that culminated with a seven yard touchdown run from Book himself is what people will remember from that game.

Head coach Brian Kelly is proud of his quarterback for battling through all the noise and says how Book finished the game is a sign for things to come.

“He's gone through the worst of it,” Kelly said. “This should be the best of it for him. This should be a great launching pad for him to go out and really be excited about playing and play with great confidence. But getting through it, which he did, I think should prove him well moving forwards from here on out.”

“He's always been a good leader, but he's been an even better leader in the last couple of days,” wide receiver Chase Claypool said. “Kind of getting together some team meetings, some player only meetings, talking to the receivers, the young guys, every single play in practice and after, saying what he wants to see and what he would like to happen.”

Book and the Irish take on Duke Sat. at 7:30.

