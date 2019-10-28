Kelly says Ian Book "can be better"

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are still reeling from their lackluster game against Michigan.

While people are looking to play the blame game pointing at Ian Book, head coach Brian Kelly says not so fast.

“We got to coach better and we got to play better,” Kelly said. “I'm not going to sit up here now and say that 'Ian Book's got to be the reason. Brian Kelly's the reason'. We're all accountable.”

Ian Book struggled all game against Michigan completing only eight passes in 25 attempts for 73 yards.

Book's lone touchdown came in the third quarter to Cole Kmet after the Irish were helped by a pass interference call.

.

Book scrambled through much of the game, ultimately leading Kelly to replace him with Phil Jurkovec in the fourth quarter.

But Kelly says the blame shouldn't go on Ian Book, rather, the whole team.

“I got to watch the film really and find out did he get flushed on a play?” Kelly said. “Can he spend more time in the pocket? There's a myriad of different scenarios that we're going to have to vet out and find out where we can get better because we have to get better clearly after tonight. So, can Ian get better? No doubt. He can get better.”

“We just did our best to communicate what was going on,” offensive lineman Robert Hainsey said. “What we saw, communicate to him what we had to get checked in an out of. It wasn't necessarily they threw anything that we weren't ready for. We just didn't hit our standards as an offense.”

Book and the Irish look to rebound this Saturday against Virginia Tech back at Notre Dame Stadium.

