Kelly says Daelin Hayes could have a "spectacular season"

There are are less than 48 hours away from Notre Dame's home opener.

While a lot the attention has been surrounding the defensive captains, head coach Brian Kelly says don't sleep on defensive lineman Daelin Hayes.

The senior recorded 31 tackles, two sacks and six quarterback hurries in 12 games last season.

In the Louisville opener, Hayes recovered a fumble in the third quarter.

It’s still early in the season, but Kelly says this one will be a memorable one for Hayes.

Before it's all said and done, he will be talked quite a bit about a spectacular not a good season but a spectacular season,” Kelly said. “He's done everything the right way. He was again somebody that ruined the offense's day yesterday in two minute. He has been virtually un-blockable. It's going to show itself eventually. I'm excited for him because he's put in a lot time and he's put in a lot of effort to get to this point. I think Daelin Hayes is the guy you need to keep an eye on.”

Hayes and the Irish welcome in New Mexico Sat. afternoon at 2:30.

