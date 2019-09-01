Kelly reflects on coaching role models as he enters year ten

Tomorrow is game one of the season as the Fighting Irish take on the Louisville Cardinals to kick off their 2019 campaign.

But game one in 2019 is the start of season ten for Brian Kelly under the shadow of the golden dome.

There have only been five coaches in Notre Dame football history to ever coach under the shadow of the golden dome for at least 10 seasons Knute Rockne, Frank Leahy, Ara Parseghian, Lou Holtz and now Brian Kelly.

In part of Mark Skol Jr.’s sit down with Kelly, Kelly talks about his head coaching role models.

Year 10 officially begins tomorrow for Kelly but year one in Louisville starts for Scott Satterfield tomorrow.

