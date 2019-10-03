Kelly ready for reunion with former defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder

On Saturday, Brian Kelly will be reunited with his old defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder, who holds the same role for Bowling Green.

VanGorder lasted less than 2 1/2 seasons as the Notre Dame defensive coordinator.

The Irish gave up 50, 36 and 38 points in their first three losses in 2016, and VanGorder was fired shortly afterward.

VanGorder has bounced around since his stint in South Bend, with stops at Georgia, Oklahoma State, Louisville and now Bowling Green.

Kelly says he has not been in contact with VanGorder since his time under the shadow of the Golden Dome since he's been moving around quite a bit.

Despite the rough departure, Kelly says he does respect VanGorder and his coaching prowess.

"Going against [VanGorder] is always a challenge because he's multiple defensively; you're going to get a lot of different looks," Kelly said. "So you have to be prepared for a lot different things. That's first and foremost. You better be ready for a lot of different things. Now, as I said, it's not certain that they're at that level where they can bring as many things at you as they did here at Notre Dame, but we'll have to be prepared for that. But that's what you get when you go up against a VanGorder defense."

The reunion at Notre Dame Stadium with Brian VanGorder begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon when the Fighting Irish take on Bowling Green. You can watch the game on WNDU.

