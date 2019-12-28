Kelly pleased with Tom Rees' first game calling plays

Brian Kelly announced on Thursday that quarterbacks coach and former Fighting Irish quarterback Tom Rees would get to call to plays against Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

This is the first time in Rees’ career when he called the plays as a member of the coaching staff. This move came after Notre Dame and offensive coordinator Chip Long parted ways a few weeks back.

In Rees’ first game on the call, he spread the ball around. Seven different players recorded receptions today and it was a balanced attack as well.

The Irish threw the ball 28 times and put the ball on the ground 37 times.

After the game, Brian Kelly said he was pleased with Rees’ play calling in the Camping World Bowl.

"Well orchestrated," Kelly said. "Anytime you can direct snap, play action and hit a wide open tight end, I think that's a unicorn today in college football. The ability to run the ball down field synced up in play action, and then the ability to spread the field, take shots down field to get the ball into the right guys hands, and find match ups that work for us. Yeah I think everybody on the offensive side of the ball did a great job including Tommy."

Now, Kelly has not named Rees the offensive coordinator yet but after the game Rees called today, he certainly will be an option.