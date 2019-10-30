Kelly pleased with Phil Jurkovec's progress

Brian Kelly made it very clear in his press conference on Monday that Ian Book is without a doubt the starting quarterback, but he did say backup Phil Jurkovec has made some progress.

Jurkovec came in for Book in the Michigan game and tossed a touchdown pass to Javon McKinley late in the fourth quarter.

This season, Jurkovec has completed 75% of his passes and thrown for a pair of touchdowns.

Kelly really likes Jurkovec's size and speed and believes he is the future at quarterback for Notre Dame.

But the future is not now. Book is the guy, but Jurkovec will soon be the guy down the road.

"It's an incredible game, right, you practice, practice, practice, practice, and then you play only 12 games," Kelly said. "He's practiced a lot and hasn't played a lot in college. So, he's really missing that college it is faster, you know. So, that's really all he's missing right now. I mean, in practice, he looks pretty good, but it is getting to that point where he actually plays in some of the games and making those quick decisions, changing protections, making some quick decisions, those are the things that he's going to have to continue to work on."

Jurkovec will be back on the sidelines this weekend when Notre Dame looks to bounce back Virginia Tech.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., and you can catch the game right here on WNDU.

