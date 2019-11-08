Kelly pleased with Irish CB Donte Vaughn's progression since Cotton Bowl

There's one player in the Notre Dame secondary who Brian Kelly says has gotten substantially better in 2019.

In last year's 30-3 loss to Clemson in the Cotton Bowl, cornerback Julian Love went down with an injury, and cornerback Donte Vaughn was subbed in.

Vaughn didn't play his best against the Tigers, as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence targeted Vaughn every chance he got

However, last weekend against Virginia Tech, Vaughn stepped up, and Kelly really likes how Vaughn's attitude has changed over the past year.

"I just think the mindset begins to change a little bit when the clock starts ticking," Kelly said. "I think for [Vaughn], the clock is ticking. He knows he's running out of time. He's got the physical ability to do it, and I think it just seems, in my experience of being a head coach, that those guys start to think about, I want to play, and I'm not going to hold myself back because of wondering and worrying about what happened in the past."

Kelly could have redshirted Vaughn this season, but he's played in five games already, so this will be his last season of college football. Vaughn recorded six tackles and two pass breakups against Virginia Tech.

