Kelly names Doerer, Bramblett starters on special teams

Last week, Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian would not name the starters at kicker and punter until he went over things with Brian Kelly this weekend.

Now we know who will be leading the charge of special teams for the Fighting Irish this fall.

On Wednesday, Kelly released his depth chart before the home opener, and Jonathan Doerer will be the starting kicker, replacing Justin Yoon.

Freshman punter Jay Bramblett will take over where Tyler Newsome left off.

Kelly knows it's tough to replace players the caliber of Yoon and Newsome but said he feels like the coaching staff has done a great job recruiting the specialists to South Bend.

Kelly says Doerer and Bramblett are not lacking preparation, and now it's time to let them go out and play.

"I feel as though when we take the field on Monday as though we have prepared them as well as I've ever prepared our special teams going into an opener," Kelly said. "Based upon what we've seen, we are very encouraged. When they put people in the stands, turn the lights on, the scoreboard. We hope it changes in a manner that brings their game up even more. If that's the case, we're going to be in pretty good shape."

There are just five more days before Doerer, Bramblett and the Fighting Irish take the field for Game 1 of the season against Louisville.

