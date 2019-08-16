Kelly likes how new captain Khalid Kareem holds teammates accountable

This week on 16 News Now, we've been breaking down the seven Notre Dame football captains.

One member of the Fighting Irish selected to that role is defensive end Khalid Kareem.

"It's definitely a huge honor to be voted captain of this historic program and all the people who have come before me," Kareem said. "Just to know my teammates respect me and chose me to be their leader, I'm definitely going to keep doing it. Keep holding people accountable and holding myself to now a higher standard, just to make sure guys know this is the right way to do things."

Kareem recorded 4 1/2 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 2018.

Brian Kelly likes Kareem as a player but also loves how the defensive end holds his teammates accountable.

Kelly shared a story about how strength and conditioning coach Matt Balis forgot to make Kareem's swat team run after practice. Kareem went up to Balis and told him they still need to run.

Kareem says it's important to hold himself and his teammates accountable.

"He recognizes how important it is to hold his peers accountable," Kelly said. "Just those little things about we're going to be held accountable all of the time. He really shows that accountability amongst the peers about doing it the right way all of the time."

Kareem and the Irish held practice No. 10 of fall camp Thursday. Notre Dame will be back on the practice field Friday before their open practice at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday.

