Kelly likes Notre Dame's consistency

For the second straight season, Notre Dame will be playing Michigan, and for the third straight season, the Fighting Irish are seeing consistency under head coach Brian Kelly

After a disappointing 2016 campaign where the program lost eight game, the Irish have only lost five total games in the last three years. Kelly likes where the program is and expects things to continue to roll against Michigan.

"I think our ability to prepare on a consistent basis," Kelly said. "Our guys really stick to our process, which tends to show a consistency to your football team. That's important, because you can't be somebody that plays up and down each and every week. I think that's our strength. We're a pretty consistent team from week to week."

Kickoff between Notre Dame and Michigan is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The game can be seen on ABC.

