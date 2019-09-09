Kelly likes Irish LB Owusu-Koramoah's ceiling

One of the biggest questions entering the 2019 Notre Dame football season was, who would take over at linebacker?

Brian Kelly needed to replace two-time captain Drue Tranquil and the team's leading tackler, Te'Von Coney.

And in the opening game against Louisville, we got a taste of one guy who stepped up his game.

Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah made his first career start at Notre Dame against the Cardinals. The sophomore recorded 7 1/2 tackles, including two tackles for a loss.

Last season, Owusu-Koramoah only saw action against Michigan and Ball State. Now, Kelly is giving him the opportunity to step up at the linebacker position.

Kelly says Owusu-Koramoah has all of the tools to be successful. He just needs to work on a few things to take his game to the next level.

"Love his energy, love his enthusiasm, and I love that he plays for us," Kelly said. "Now we have to fine tune some things. He also plays on the edge of our defense, which requires a heavy dose of responsibility to that. He's going to be a guy that continues to flash, continues to impact what we're doing defensively, but he's still growing and he's still learning and there's going to be some days where there's a learning curve there for him. Boy, he's an exciting player to watch. His ceiling is really, really high."

Owusu-Koramoah and the Fighting Irish are just five days away from the home opener against New Mexico.

