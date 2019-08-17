Kelly impressed with Tony Jones Jr.'s strong skill set

The Fighting Irish were back on the field at Notre Dame Stadium this afternoon giving season ticket holders and university faculty and staff a chance to catch a glimpse of the action.

One of the Irish stealing the show was senior running back Tony Jones Jr.

Jones is part of the one-two punch at the running back position with Jafar Armstrong.

Last season Jones appeared in all 12 games rushing for 392 yards and three touchdowns.

He also nabbed a touchdown and more than 150 receiving yards.

Now more than halfway through camp, Jones is impressing not only his team but Head Coach Brian Kelly.

Kelly says Jones is the type of player that elevates the whole team.

“Tony had an incredible play on a third down situation in which we converted across the middle to Chris Finke where he stepped up in the A gap against a blitzing linebacker is indicative of the skill set that he has,” Kelly said. “That’s going to help us to win football games. So you know he does for coaches a lot of the little things that help you win football games. That is Tony Jones.”

“It feels great you know to hear that from the head guy,” Jones Jr. said. “To know that all of my hard work is getting put in together and showing off on the field. I do anything the team wants me to do. I play special teams. I do all of that. I mean it really doesn't matter, I block, I run. I do all of that.”