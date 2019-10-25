Kelly hopes to utilize Jafar Armstrong often against Michigan

Notre Dame is gearing up for it's second straight rival and it looks as if Brian Kelly will utilize one of his offensive weapons more often than not against Michigan.

Fighting Irish running back Jafar Armstrong made his return to the lineup from an abdominal muscle tear for the first time since the first series of the season against USC, and Armstrong only had one carry for negative four yards...

However, this week Kelly says he plans to use Armstrong on more of a regular basis.

Kelly wanted to ease his running back back against the Trojans and fully expects him to play a large role on offense against Michigan.

"[Armstrong] is going to be an important part of our game plan, so as much as it was just really kind of getting him through a game situation and getting the taste of it for USC," Kelly said. "It's now a full go for him. This week will be him being factored into our game plan, playing a prominent role, and I think an impact."

Armstrong and the Fighting Irish take on Michigan this Saturday night at the Big House.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM on ABC.