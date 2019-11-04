Kelly hopes to use Virginia Tech finish as momentum against Duke

On Saturday, Notre Dame was in danger of losing consecutive games for the first time since the 2016 season.

With three minutes and 22 seconds left, the Irish were down by six and needed a touchdown to win the game.

After not scoring since early in the second quarter and with their backs against the wall, the Domers put together an 18-play, 87-yard drive capped off by an Ian Book seven-yard scramble with 29 seconds left to win the football game.

After the game, Kelly said it was a character-building win for the football team, and on Monday, he said he hopes the ending of the Virginia Tech game will give his team momentum moving forward.

"We're going to have to be on," Kelly said. "Offensively, we have not executed at the highest of levels. We are going to have to execute better. The turnovers have to, obviously, go away. We will build off of the last two drives, offensively, of the game against Virginia Tech. Finished the game on two really good drives. We need to put together more of that consistency offensively and continue to play the physical defense we played. If we do that, we'll present ourselves well against Duke."

The Irish hit the road against Duke this week. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m., and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.

