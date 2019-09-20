Kelly hopes to see 'road warrior mentality' against Georgia

Every spring, Brian Kelly comes up with several themes for his football team for the upcoming season. The big theme for 2019 is the "road warrior mentality."

"Being on the road and being able to build that mindset is what that's really been about," Kelly said. "Certainly, we are going to need that again this week against Georgia."

The Irish are no strangers to playing in loud road environments, and Notre Dame knows Georgia will be loud.

Bulldog fans took up a quarter of the stadium in the 2017 game between these two teams.

Georgia is anticipating a record crowd of 93,000-plus at Sanford Stadium Saturday night, but the Irish say they'll be ready because they have the road warrior mentality.

"A lot of guys on this team know what it's like to travel to a hostile environment," Irish quarterback Ian Book said. "You really just have to embrace it and have fun with it. That's why you come to Notre Dame, to play in these games. I think our team is ready. We've got a lot of guys who have been there and in those environments so now we've got to go there and we have to win."

If the Irish win, it will be a huge victory on their resume for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, and it will look good for Brian Kelly as well. The Notre Dame head coach is 0-4 all time against teams in the Top 5 of the AP Poll.

Kickoff is slated for Saturday at 8 p.m. on CBS.

