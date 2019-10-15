Kelly hopes to give Irish WR Braden Lenzy more opportunities

Last Saturday, Fighting Irish wide receiver Braden Lenzy scored his second touchdown of the season with a 51-yard scoring scamper against USC.

The speedster did not see any game time last season and is now starting to take advantage of his opportunities on the field.

Brian Kelly says he wanted to continue to get Lenzy involved on offense.

"We're trying to find roles for [Lenzy] and breaking him into our lineup," Kelly said. "As you can see, he's got great speed. We're like, this is a perfect time for it. So it set it up accordingly. I thought the timing was outstanding, but as you can tell, we ran it a couple of times. I think we ran it against New Mexico. It's been effective."

That play won't be called this weekend, as Notre Dame has a bye. They are back on the field in two weeks on the road against Michigan.

