Kelly hopes to get younger players reps in practice to prepare for bowl game

When the Irish take their talents down to Orlando, it will be many of the Domers' final time suiting up in the Blue and Gold.

It will also be an opportunity for some younger members of the Fighting Irish to get a chance to shine.

In practice, Brian Kelly says he hopes to get the younger players some reps, in particular the younger wide receivers and the defensive backs.

He says a big part about attacking practice for the Camping World Bowl is getting those guys the work they didn't necessarily get during the regular season. Kelly says that will certainly help the Irish get ready for 2020.

"You're looking at, in particular, the position areas where there's going to be younger players needed to step in next year," Kelly said. "We'll craft and articulate areas where, for example, a senior won't play his position but we'll put a young guy in that position and see how he handles himself with some other veterans around them."

Notre Dame's first practice before the bowl game is set for Saturday, which is two weeks before they play Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl.

