Brian Kelly challenges his team ahead of Bowling Green

After Notre Dame's first loss of the season against Georgia, Brian Kelly challenged his football team, saying the Virginia matchup would be a defining game.

The Fighting Irish accepted that challenge and responded in a big way with the 35-20 win over the Hoos.

This week, Notre Dame's opponent, Bowling Green, is not as well regarded as Virginia. The Fighting Irish are 44.5-point favorites heading into Saturday's contest.

Despite a lopsided spread, Kelly says he can still learn a lot about his football team on Saturday.

He says this is a great week to really evaluate his team and how good they want to be. Kelly thinks their performance on Saturday will indicate whether or not they want to be great.

"This is a week for our football team to really look themselves and say,

'Do I want to be great?' or, 'Is this as good as it gets?'" Kelly said, "That rhetorical question of our mission here is to graduate champions. This is a week where you can focus on being a champion. All the details that are so important to being one, you get the opportunity to sharpen that this week."

We'll see if the Irish accept Kelly's challenge this week as Notre Dame takes on Bowling Green this Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., and you can catch the game right on WNDU.

