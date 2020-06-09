Kelly believes the Irish football culture has been on display through this adversity

So much has happened in the United States ever since Notre Dame practice was cancelled back in March, but Irish head football coach Brian Kelly is proud of how his team has handled everything.

Kelly says they've been able to find solutions due to "the power of communication."

He's thrilled the team has stuck together despite communicating virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly is also proud of how the team has come closer during the racial justice protests. He loves how the players are using their platform to speak their opinions and thinks it comes down to the culture in the locker room.

"I think the culture of any football program is on display during adversity," Kelly said. "When adversity hits, I think the true culture of any program, a bright line shines on in and you get to see it for what it really is. I'm proud of our players. I'm proud of our coaches. We're not perfect. We have things we have to get better at. Nobody has this thing locked down in terms of being perfect but I think adversity shows your culture, and we have a strong one and we've got strong players who have the ability to overcome these adverse times."