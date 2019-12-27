Kelly believes Notre Dame has a lot to play for in Camping World Bowl

The Camping World Bowl is right around the corner as Notre Dame and Iowa State play against each other for the first time in Orlando. But this isn’t just a regular bowl game for the Irish.

First off, Brian Kelly needs to figure out who will be his offensive coordinator in 2020. Kelly has decided to let quarterbacks coach Tom Rees call the plays Saturday, and it could be the first of many games Rees calls for the Irish.

Secondly, Kelly would like to send the seniors off on a high note, capping off their careers with a victory.

However, Kelly also said he believes Saturday could be good for recruiting moving forward. So, this isn’t just your run-of-the-mill bowl game. Kelly says it’s a lot bigger.

"The most important thing is to add to a talented offensive staff and rise everybody," Kelly said. "That’s the first thing. Then job two will be to continue to recruit. We’ve got an outstanding class that we are building on. We want to break out of that 15th-ranked or that 10th-ranked, we want to get into that next echelon. Philosophically, we need to do some things to get to that level. Those are two things most important things for me."

But Kelly says the most important thing to accomplish Saturday is to come out of Camping World Stadium with a win. He believes a victory could springboard the Irish into 2020.

