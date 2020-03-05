Kelly believes Notre Dame enters spring with established mentality

The mentality for the Notre Dame football team is the same as every year: The Irish want to end the football season with their first national championship since 1988.

Brian Kelly believes the Domers have their heads in the right place.

The Notre Dame football program is currently the best it's ever been with Kelly leading the charge. Notre Dame is coming off of back-to-back-to-back double-digit-win seasons, which hasn't been done since the Lou Holtz era in the early 1990s.

Kelly credits the culture surrounding the football program with its current success. He says everyone has bought into preparing the right way so the Irish can bring back a national championship to South Bend.

Kelly believes this group has the right mentality to make some noise in 2020.

"They know what they want to accomplish," Kelly said. "They had a meeting yesterday with the staff. This is the first team I've had that has really established in their own mind who they are and what they want to be. That's hard, to have a group of 18- to 21-year-olds come together and say, 'This is who we want to be. This is how we are going to go to work every day'. What you see out here today is manifested by how they do things on a day-to-day basis in the locker room, in the community, in the classroom. You don't need a lot of guys out there yelling because they set a standard as how they want things to be accomplished."

