Kelly Tripuka to be inducted into Purcell Pavilion Ring of Honor

On Wednesday, Notre Dame announced Irish hoops legend Kelly Tripucka will be inducted into the Purcell Pavilion Ring of Honor.

Tripucka was a three-time All-American and is the 12th-leading scorer in school history. He is now the ninth men's basketball addition to the ring of honor.

Tripucka was a part of the 1978 Final Four team and owns the Notre Dame single-game record for free throws attempted and made, connecting on 23 of 26 attempts against Dayton in 1979. Tripucka's teams at Notre Dame claimed 11 wins over top-10 teams including three victories over a top-ranked team.

Tripucka will be honored at halftime of the Notre Dame - Georgia Tech game on February 1st, 2020.

That game is scheduled to be a noon tip.