Kelly Tripucka offers advice to current Irish roster

The Notre Dame Men's Basketball team received some advice from one of the greatest players ever to done the Irish uniform.

Prior to his Ring of Honor ceremony, Kelly Tripucka spent some time at practice with the Irish.

He says the team needs to work on finishing close games noting that their record could be dramatically different if they had done so.

"It's about the little things, Tripucka said. "You know whether its in life or whether it's playing basketball. Making sure you wait on a screen or how to set a screen or don't have a turnover. Know the clock time and situation. That's the easiest thing when I played basketball clock time and situation because you have time with timeouts and things like that and you know exactly, 'What do I have to do? What happens if the ball comes to me or we miss a shot what do we have to do?' In those situations if you think and believe and trust your teammates, you know I think you;ll get over the hump."

Notre Dame continues its home stretch when they welcome in Pitt on Wednesday.