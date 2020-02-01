Kelly Tripucka inducted into Ring of Honor

Legendary Golden Domer Kelly Tripucka was inducted into the Purcell Pavilion Ring of Honor on Saturday.

His number 44 will now always be hanging from the rafters.

Tripucka was a three time All-American and the 12th leading scorer in school history as part of the legendary late 70s-early 80s era of Notre Dame basketball.

Tripucka is humbled by the honor.

"This is very humbling," Tripucka said. "Great honor. Obviously I thank Mike Brey. I can't thank him enough because I think it's a great idea that he started this ten years ago. It's long overdue because we've had so many great players that I've looked up to. You know mainly Austin Carr. He was Mr. Notre Dame. It's an honor to be here and to do this and have your name up there with some great players obviously that I've admired. Just to be included in that is great. I don't know what else to say."

Tripucka says he is glad he played when he did because he doesn't recognize the game anymore with all of the new changes.