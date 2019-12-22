Keller scores twice to lead Coyotes past Red Wings 5-2

Clayton Keller had two goals and an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes past the Detroit Red Wings 5-2.

Carl Soderberg, Taylor Hall and Christian Dvorak also scored for Arizona.

Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists and Nick Schmaltz added two.

Antti Raanta made 28 saves in Arizona’s first game since No. 1 goalie Darcy Kuemper sustained a lower-body injury Friday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/22/2019 10:04:33 PM (GMT -5:00)