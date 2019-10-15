Katlyn Gilbert excited to be back on the court after season-ending injury

Sophomore guard Katlyn Gilbert missed the majority of her freshman season last year but she is ready to contribute in a big way this season.

Gilbert was with the team every step of the way in last year's run to the National Championship but she was sidelined after separating her shoulder last November.

Gilbert only played in seven games but did show flashes of potential scoring a season high 14 points against Gonzaga.

"I think [Gilbert] should be our best player," Head coach Muffet McGraw said. "I think she has the tools, the talent, I think she's got it all. She just hasn't been on the court yet so it's difficult to see how that's going to go. She is definitely somebody we are going to count on to be a leader in terms of last shot of the quarter, last shot of the game. She's going to be the one with the ball in her hands."

Gilbert did earn a medical redshirt for her injury so she still has four years of eligibility left and is excited to show what she can do.

"I'm very excited," Gilbert said. "It's like my freshman year all over again. That same feeling happened when I was released. I get to plan again, finally. Hopefully this time, it's for a full season,"