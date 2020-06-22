Katie Fitzgerald overcomes the odds at Knox after serious car crash

Senior Katie Fitzgerald always stayed in the zone at Knox High School, where she was a three-sport athlete. Fitzgerald will keep up that same work ethic at Manchester, where she plans to play soccer, basketball and possibly track at the next level.

"I feel like if I just keep up the work and I don't slack off in my academics and make sports all about it then I feel like I can keep up what I did in high school," Fitzgerald said.

She's been able to keep up that work ethic after experiencing something very traumatic.

"My freshman year was a pretty rough life," Fitzgerald said. "I feel like I came pretty long way from there."

Fitzgerald got in a serious car accident after her freshman year. Her car was completely totaled, and life was completely different for Fitzgerald.

"I was not very movable from the neck up," Fitzgerald said. "I've made a lot of progress from there."

Fitzgerald fractured the bone above her eyebrow, had a swollen eye and suffered a concussion. She was concussed for three months before she started her rehab to get back to her old self.

"I had to work pretty hard especially with having to be careful on things," Fitzgerald said. "I slowly got back into movement just by mainly starting to walk around some and kick balls around and shoot. Just getting back into movement."

Fitzgerald says she was back to her old self at the end of her junior year. She was ecstatic to be back to normal before her senior year.

"It was very emotional but it was very exciting," Fitzgerald said. "I felt like myself again. I felt like I could go to the best of my ability."

Fitzgerald is now performing to the best of her abilities because she never gave up.

"If you go through anything that's very heartbreaking, I would have to say keep your head up and you'll get through it," Fitzgerald said. "It may take awhile. It may not. But eventually you will. Good things come."