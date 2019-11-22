Kareem wants to take in his last walk into Notre Dame Stadium

The Notre Dame seniors say that senior day is only memorable if you win.

However, that doesn't mean the Fighting Irish won't take their last experience playing at Rock's House all in.

Saturday will be the last time the seniors slap the play like a champion today sign, run through the tunnel and sing the alma mater in front of the Irish Faithful in Notre Dame Stadium.

It certainly will be an emotional night when the current crop of seniors hug their parents on the field before they take on Boston College.

However, one thing senior and Notre Dame captain Khalid Kareem will cherish the most is his last walk over to the stadium with his teammates.

"I am definitely going to take in the walk," Kareem said. "I think I recorded the first walk on my phone. That's something I will do. It's something I can always do as an alum. I don't know. I am going to take this last one in more like the smells and the sounds what everything looks like. But I am also looking forward to running and hugging my parents before the game."

After the game, Kareem hopes he can lead the Irish to another victory.

Kick off between Notre Dame and Boston college is set for 2:30 PM on WNDU.