Kane scores twice, leads Blackhawks to 5-3 win over Flames

Patrick Kane had two goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks raced out to a four-goal lead and held on to beat the Calgary Flames 5-3.

Kane set up goals by Olli Maatta at 4:14 and Alex Debrincat at 5:35 and then made it 3-0 at 12:44 of the first period.

Dylan Strome also scored for Chicago (18-17-6), which has won three straight and five of six.

Sam Bennett, Michael Frolik and Sean Monahan scored for Calgary.

1/1/2020 12:14:19 AM (GMT -5:00)