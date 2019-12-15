Kane scores 3 times as Blackhawks beat Wild 5-3

Patrick Kane scored three goals for his first hat trick of the season, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped a four-game slide by holding off the Minnesota Wild 5-3.

Brandon Saad and David Kampf also scored for Chicago, which was coming off a heartbreaking loss at St. Louis.

The last-place Blackhawks had dropped seven of nine overall.

Kevin Fiala scored twice for Minnesota in the opener of a three-game trip.

Eric Staal also scored, and Ryan Suter had three assists.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)