Kane has goal, 3 assists in Blackhawks' 4-1 win over Jets

Patrick Kane scored his 19th goal of the season and had three assists in the Chicago Blackhawks' 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Robin Lehner made 36 saves, Alex Nylander had a goal and assist and Dominik Kubalik and Erik Gustafsson also scored to help the Blackhawks rebound from a 4-1 home loss to Colorado on Wednesday night.

Tucker Poolman scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves.

