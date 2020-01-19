Kane gets 1,000th point, Blackhawks beat Jets 5-2

Patrick Kane reached 1,000 career points when he picked up an assist on Brandon Saad’s third-period goal, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 for their season-high fifth straight win.

Kane became the 90th player in NHL history to reach the milestone with 5:46 left.

The All-Star winger passed from behind the net to Ryan Carpenter in the right circle.

Carpenter then fed a wide-open Saad at the left side of the net for an easy tap-in before goalie Connor Hellebuyck could slide across the crease.

Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine scored for Winnipeg.

1/19/2020 9:57:30 PM (GMT -5:00)