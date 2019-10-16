Kaitlin Cole awarded a scholarship after two season as a walk-on

On Tuesday, the Notre Dame women's basketball team held its media day before the upcoming season. During media day, we learned Muffet McGraw has a new scholarship athlete on the team.

Senior guard Kaitlin Cole was awarded a scholarship over the summer.

In her end-of-year meeting, Cole talked with McGraw about what she needed to improve on her game over the summer, and at the end of the meeting, McGraw asked if she wanted to be on scholarship.

"She did such a good job for us leading," McGraw said. "I think when you lose a lot of players like that, you have to look up and see who is going to lead us now. She was the only senior on our team, and she did a really good job of trying to get the freshman comfortable, really help things along. She's really organized and in charge of running the team, so it's been really good for her."

Cole says she was dumbfounded. She was one of three walk-ons to make the team during the 2017-2018 season, and now she's on scholarship and on top of the world.

"I'm just so thankful for this opportunity," Cole said. "Coach just asked me and it came out of the blue. I started crying and she started crying. It was a special moment between us. I am just really thankful. I feel a lot more pressure perform, but I also feel loved by the coaches because they did that for me."

The season begins for Cole and the Irish in less than three weeks, when Notre Dame hits the road to take on Fordham in the season opener on Nov. 5.

