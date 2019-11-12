Kaepernick invites NFL teams to workout

Polarizing quarterback Colin Kaepernick has invited NFL teams to a workout in Atlanta this weekend.

Kaepernick, who last played in 2016, made national headlines by kneeling for the national anthem before games, a protest of racial inequality that others adopted as well.

While the workout, scheduled for Saturday, is private, he has invited all 32 NFL teams to attend, according to several reports.

As recently as August, Kaepernick said he was "still ready" to return to the NFL.

Last February, he and former teammate Eric Reid settled collusion cases with the league that alleged they were blacklisted for their social activism. The terms of those settlements were not made public, including whether the NFL admitted any wrongdoing.

