Julian Okwara named defensive player of the week

The Irish not only picked up a big win yesterday over Virginia but one captain picked up a high honor as well.

Defensive end Julian Okwara was named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week.

Okwara recorded three sacks, three forced fumbles and two quarterback hurries in Saturday’s game.

Before that, Okwara had only three tackles on the year.

It was the big game Okwara was waiting for and Coach Brian Kelly says it's a sign for things to come.

“I love what Julian did,” Kelly said. “He got back to playing really physical football. I think Julian would tell you that maybe the whole kind of sack thing was too much of a personal thing and he got back to playing physical football and within the realm of the defense and it really showed itself today and he's going to take off from here.”

