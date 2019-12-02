Josh Shattuck named head football coach at Elkhart High School

Big news today out of Elkhart, the first football coach in the history of Elkhart High School will be Josh Shattuck.

Shattuck had been leading the charge for Elkhart Central the last three seasons. He coached the Blue Blazers to two sectional title appearances.

This past season, Shattuck was also named the NIC North Coach of the Year. He has a 19-15 record over his three seasons at Central.

Shattuck tweeted that he is excited beyond measure for this opportunity and wants to unite Elkhart once Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial merge next season.