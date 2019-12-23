Jordan Botelho continues Hawaiian tradition

We continue to introduce you to the next generation of Golden Domers and up next we have to go halfway across the ocean.

Jordan Botelho is a four-star recruit from Honolulu.

He's considered the top player in Hawaii and one of the top inside linebackers in the country.

"I felt like family when I went there," Botelho said. "Their combination of academics and athletic is really unbeaten. So I felt like it was a no brainer for me. Once I took my visit there, I knew it was the place for me. I just fell in love with Notre Dame. It's something very special. Hopefully I can go there and carry it on and just try my best and put by best foot forward. "

Botelho was one of five high school finalists for the 2019 Butkus Award given to the top linebacker in the country.

He's just the latest recruit from Hawaii...something he takes close to heart.

"He is a really unique combination of a high intensity, violent football player," recruiting coordinator Brian Polian said. "And again, this is still a collision sport that we play. He's a violent football player. And yet he's got a really good transcript from a high quality high school, Catholic high school at St. Louis. I think one of the unique things about Jordan was with Myron, with Marris, to a certain degree with Alohi there was, hey, ohana. This is, we have got Hawaiians here. I think Jordan's very proud of where he comes from."

Botelho recorded 35 and a half tackles and 10 sacks his senior year..leading his school to a state championship.

He'll enroll early at Notre Dame.