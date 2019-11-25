Jonathan Doerer continues to shine

The Irish have dominated many opponents this year, in part thanks to the consistency of kicker Jonathan Doerer.

Doerer has been perfect on extra points this season, hitting all 48 he's attempted. He's nailed 12 of 14 field goals, too, including four against Boston College.

Doerer has nearly an 86% completion rate, the fourth best by an Irish kicker since 1996.

Heading into this season, there was question as to whether Doerer could fill the shoes of Justin Yoon. He's shown that he can, and head coach Brian Kelly says it hasn't been a mechanical adjustment.

“It's been more of a mental adjustment that he has made throughout the course of, I'd say, six to eight months,” Kelly said. “There's always little tweaks when it comes to the kicking game. If you get outside yourself a little bit, it might be your stride's a little bit off or things of that nature. But most of his success from last year to this year is the mental performance piece. He's done an outstanding job there.”

Doerer and the Irish look to kick their way to a third straight 10-win season against Stanford Saturday at 4 p.m.

