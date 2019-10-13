Jonathan Doerer breaks through as Irish kicker

The Fighting Irish continued their winning ways Sat. getting a win against rival USC.

A big reason for that is thanks to the leg of Jonathan Doerer.

Doerer nailed three 40-plus-yard field goals Saturday night against the Trojans.

He's the first Irish kicker to do so since 1996.

One of those field goals was 52 yards, good enough for the third-longest field goal made in Notre Dame history.

Since taking over for Justin Yoon, Doerer has been nails for the Irish hitting six of seven field goals and all 27 PATs.

Head coach Brian Kelly is proud of his kicker’s development.

“He's done an incredible job of really building a repetition in his swing, his leg swing, that he is so confident now in what he does that he's unflappable,” Kelly said. “He can go into any situation and he trusts what he is doing, and it's like anything else, when you go on that first tee and you trust your swing, you feel like you can hit it no matter what the situation is. He's in a similar kind of state now. He wasn't there. Listen, if you were here last year, I mean, we had some interesting conversations on the sideline.”

Doerer received the game ball for his performance last night.

“His mindset is ‘I've got to do better,’” Kelly said. “‘I'm a better kicker than this. I'm going to find a way to make sure that I am repeating this, and I'm going to be the kind of kicker I think I should be’, and all the credit goes to him.”

The Irish moved up to the no. 8 spot in the latest AP poll as they head into the bye week.

