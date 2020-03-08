John Mooney not worried about double coverage

Notre Dame Men's Basketball sent their seniors off on a high note yesterday with a dominating win over Virginia Tech, but perhaps what was most surprising on senior night was that John Mooney did not have a double-double.

John Mooney finished the regular season with 25 double doubles

On, Wednesday night, Mooney broke Tim Duncan's ACC record for most double doubles in ACC play in a single season.

However in the past two games, Florida State held him scoreless in the second half, while the Hokies held him scoreless in the first half.

But the Irish big man isn't worried about that.

"I try not to look at it like that," Mooney said. "There's more things you can do to help your team besides scoring the ball. I just try to do whatever it is to help my team. Those are two good defensive teams. Florida State is certainly one of the best in the league and then Virginia Tech they have a lot of scrappy guards. Nothing really changes I don't really try to look at it like that."

"A lot of teams are doubling him," T.J. Gibbs said. "If you realize it, he's been doing a great job of not only making the outlet pass but the skips pass which has gotten a lot of guys on our team. It doesn't show that he has an assist but it's always that one extra pass that that's the way we play. John doing that makes the game so much easier for the guys are on the outside and the perimeter cutting and back-dooring and it gets the flow going so."

It's travel day for the Irish as they head down to Greensboro for the ACC Tournament.

Notre Dame takes on Boston College, Wednesday at 7.