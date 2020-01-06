John Mooney named ACC Player of the Week for second time this season

In Notre Dame's one point win over Syracuse on Saturday, Fighting Irish forward John Mooney scored the last bucket of the game against the Orange. On Monday, he was named the ACC Player of the Week.

Mooney tied his career high with 28 points and also hauled in 14 boards against Syracuse on Saturday.

This type of effort is very typical of Mooney. This is the second time he has been named the ACC Player of the Week this season and no other player in the conference has done that yet.

Mooney also ranks second in the country in double doubles this season.

However, Mooney says none of these accolades mean anything in the end if they don't keep winning.

"I am never satisfied," Mooney said. "As a unit, we are not satisfied either. We have one road win. While it feels good, we have to turn the page and we have to get ready for Wednesday and the rest of our season. You know it's cool but at the same time I am a team first guy. So I am going to do whatever I can to help my team win. It's the team first."

Mooney and the Fighting Irish play NC State this Wednesday. Tip is scheduled for 7 PM on ESPN 2.

Mike Brey also told us that Rex Pflueger is a game time decision for Wednesday's game. He has a bone bruise in his left knee.

