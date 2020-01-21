John Mooney continues to dominate every night

It's no secret Fighting Irish men's basketball forward John Mooney is in a rhythm.

Mooney has recorded a double-double in 11 straight games, and the Irish big man has 14 double-doubles on the season, which ranks second in the NCAA.

"In the dictionary, if you look up the word 'stud,' his name is next to it," Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said. "It really is an amazing run he is on. To physically be able to do that over and over again. He's come a long way. He's a great story. I thought he would be a good player for us. I didn't know he'd be able to do this. It's really neat to see."

However, Mooney doesn't take any credit for his consistency and believes he wouldn't be stuffing out that stat sheet if it weren't for his teammates

"There's a lot that goes into it," Mooney said. "My teammates get me in the right spots. It's easy when [Prentiss Hubb, T.J. Gibbs and Dane Goodwin] are shooting the ball like that for me to work down low. It's certainly cool when you see those stats, but at the same time, I just want to win games and help my team out in as many ways as I can."

Mooney and the Fighting Irish are back on the floor Wednesday night to take on Syracuse.Tip between the Irish and the Orange is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.

